We Recap Everything Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2021 Today

Earlier today we saw the Summer Game Fest kick off with a nearly two-hour production that showcased just over 40 announcements. Geoff Keighley and his talented crew pulled off an amazing show while we're slowly climbing our way out of the pandemic to give gamers a taste of what's to come over the course of the next year in gaming. A mix of live chats, pre-recorded intros, musical performances, and a slew of trailers which left us entertained. Not to mention the announcement that The Game Awards would return with a live crowd to the Microsoft Theater in December. Since there were so many announcements today, we don't have the time today to get everything written up one by one, so instead, please enjoy this recap of everything we could get our hands on that was announced today.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone's welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!

Metal Slug Tactics: Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new battlefield through dynamic, strategic combat. Players wield classic METAL SLUG weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish flanks of the series' signature villains.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut: From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in this definitive Director's Cut.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: For the very first time, players will build their parks beyond the confines of the Muertes Archipelago. The game is set immediately after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and will immerse players in an original Jurassic World story as they lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs alongside an iconic cast of characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard).

Sable: Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Lost Ark: Lost Ark is a AAA free-to-play, massively multiplayer online action role-playing game that is only currently available in Korea, Japan, and Russia, where it boasts millions of active players. Smilegate RPG is among the world's most successful developers, and whose parent company developed the first-person shooter CROSSFIRE, one of the most popular and long-running games in the world, boasting more than 8 million concurrent players globally nearly fifteen years after its launch. In Lost Ark players explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia on their quest to find the fabled Lost Ark and save the realm from a demonic threat. The game features 15 distinct hero classes that offer deep combat with unique combinations of adaptable skillsets utilizing the Tripod Skill system. Players forge their own legend, whether alone or with allies, as they battle through dangerous dungeons, sail by ship, and even create their own island home.

Salt & Sacrifice: Criminals in Alterstone Kingdom choose their fate: execution, or a new life as a Marked Inquisitor, tasked with hunting heretical Mages infesting the Alterstone Kingdom. Customize a character and choose from one of eight classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, or Sage.

Solar Ash: From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a 3D third-person action platformer filled with sunken cities, vast water shelves, dangerous lava zones and more. Players take on the role of a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses through these dangerous biomes.

Two Point Campus: In Two Point Campus, you'll be tasked with building and running your very own campus environment, where the decisions you make will shape the lives of the students you enroll and the staff you hire. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings. Lay down dorms, pathways, hedgerows, and more with new easy-to-use creative tools. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

New Studio – Prime Matter: Operating out of Koch Media's headquarters in Munich, Prime Matter is a dynamic mix of seasoned industry veterans and enthusiastic fresh faces creating an incredible team of diverse, multi-cultured gaming experts. Working in conjunction with Koch Media's global publishing offices and development partners – and headed by Koch Media's Mario Gerhold – Prime Matter will lead through creativity, expression and passion, with games that will grip and enchant with enthralling story-telling, winning over audiences with its incredible moments and larger-than-life experiences.

The Anacrusis: The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team! Available Fall 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Rocket League – Fast & Furious Content: The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle will include the iconic Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline, marking their first return to Rocket League since the game went free to play, as well as the new Pontiac Fiero and a collection of new Fast & Furious themed items.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt: For centuries, vampires have lived and thrived among humans, maintaining The Masquerade. Now a treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampire sects, exposing them to the secret society known as The Entity. With a holy mission to annihilate all vampires, they take the hunt to the streets of Prague… Players will need to use their supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to survive the night and restore the masquerade!

Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes – The place… Iraq. The time… 2003. In the shadow of the Zagros mountains, a military unit comes under fire from Iraqi forces. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication with the outside world severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape – unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions now face the survivors as they strive to escape the terrifying threat they've awakened. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and personal rivalries to fight together as one against these underworld monsters?

Tales Of Arise: Tales of Arise carries the DNA of the much-loved "Tales Of" franchise while also introducing advanced graphics and an evolved combat system to help push the series into the future. A new "Atmospheric Shader" developed by BANDAI NAMCO Studios adds subtle touches to the look and feel of the world evoking a hand-drawn painting. Combat has also evolved, allowing for a better sense of spectacle and direct player feedback based upon their actions. The graphics, combat system, characters, and story all work together to present a vivid and realized world that will immerse players as they are transported to the many environments and biomes they will explore throughout their time with Tales of Arise.

Sky: Children Of The Light on Nintendo Switch – From the award-winning creators behind Journey (2013 Game of The Year) and the highly-acclaimed Flower, comes a ground-breaking social adventure that is set to warm your hearts. Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations.

Planet Of Lana: Set on an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side-scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colorful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures, and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences, and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power. Embark on a journey which will test the bonds of friendship in a changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of old.

Endless Dungeon: What's the deal? Well, you're shipwrecked on a mysterious space station. You'll need to recruit a team of heroes and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters. Or die trying, get reloaded, and try again!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. Jump between action-packed worlds, and beyond at mind-blowing speeds – complete with dazzling visuals and an insane arsenal – as the intergalactic adventurers blast onto the PS5 console.

Genshin Impact: Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived.

Back 4 Blood: Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customizable action to keep players coming back for more. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Tunic: Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where you explore the wilderness, fight monsters, and discover secrets. You play as a tiny fox in a big world that is filled with mystery. A beautiful setting, tight combat, and a variety of items await you on this grand adventure.

Tribes Of Midgard: Tribes of Midgard is an ancient Norse-inspired survival game where players defend their village to stave off the end of the world – Ragnarök. The game combines a pinch of Diablo mixed with a few flavors from Don't Starve, creating a deliciously bright & colorful Viking-themed experience that can be enjoyed via up to 10 player co-op or solo play.

Evil Dead: The Game: Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the "Evil Dead" universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur, and more, to fight the Deadites and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls!

Elden Ring: A new world filled with fantastic tales and lore has been woven by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Players will embark on a journey across a meticulously handcrafted world dripping in blood and deception brought upon by a variety of characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering the player's progress, adversaries with profound backgrounds, and fearsome creatures. Throughout their adventures, players will choose the fate of this cursed land by unraveling its secrets and myths.