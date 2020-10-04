Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest Launches October 13th

Different Tales and Walkabout Games announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest will launch on October 13th, 2020. The game has taken a unique approach to storytelling within the World Of Darkness universe where it uses a lot of the mechanics from the series while also offering a way for you to carve your own path within a structured narrative. It's a pretty cool experience that is totally different from any other game being produced with any of the WoD franchises. You can learn more about the game below as it will drop onto Steam and GOG for $15 next week.

For the first time ever, you will be able to experience Werewolf: The Apocalypse on your computer. Visit real-world places of mystery and power. Explore local legends and traditions. Discover the fascinating world and history of the Polish-Belarusian borderlands. You will witness how nature clashes with technology and greed. Can it survive without our help? You play as Maia, who comes to Poland hoping to trace her family roots. Trying to learn more about her ancestry, she will discover her family's dark secrets and reveal hidden truths about the last wilderness of Central Europe.

The game adapts the mechanics of the legendary title from the World Of Darkness universe, emulating the experience of a classic role-playing session. An immersive narrative that can measure up to the best mystery novels. Beautiful, distinctive collage art that combines hand-illustrated characters with pictures of real places to inspire your imagination. By making tough choices that often bring dramatic consequences, you will affect your character attributes: Rage, Willpower, and Health. This impacts your ability to perform certain actions as well as change the range of available choices and the presentation of the world. The game will analyze your behavior and determine what kind of werewolf you are.