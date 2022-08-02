West Hunt Reveals Content Coming With Early Access Roadmap

Developer NewGen and publisher Wandering Wizard released new details this morning for the Early Access roadmap of West Hunt. Because the game is in Early Access, you have to know that a lot of what's being added down the road is going to be a mix of what will eventually end up being in the final version of the game, as well as silly stuff to make you come back for more. As you can see down at the bottom, the team put together a lovely little graphic package showing off what you will be getting in the months to come as they slowly wind their way toward the eventual full release of the game. This includes a ton of new cosmetics, new emotes for the characters, skins to choose from, and farm-friendly pets that will wander around. You'll also get new Western-themed maps, balance tweaks, and gameplay additions, which will include new Outlaw distraction tools, and a totally new Assassins mode.

West Hunt is set in a small but bustling village in the Old West, filled with kind-hearted folks from all walks of life. But among them hides a wolf in sheep's clothing, stirring up trouble right under their noses: the Outlaw! Lucky for this one horse town there's a Sheriff 'round these parts, with a loaded six-shooter at their hip. After players receive their role, the deadly game of cat-and-mouse begins!

Sheriffs and Outlaws face off in deadly matches that reward stealth and good detective skills. As the Outlaw, players are tasked with completing all their assigned missions before time runs out; bribing the Barman, poisoning the water supply, praying for forgiveness, and other staple Outlaw activities. Meanwhile, as the Sheriff, players must carefully observe the behavior of the villagers in town to deduce the identity of the Outlaw and kill them within the time limit.