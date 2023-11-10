Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: West Of Loathing

West Of Loathing To Get Physical Edition For Switch In 2024

Serenity Forge has confirmed they will release a physical edition of West Of Loathing for the Nintendo Switch, due out early next year.

Article Summary Serenity Forge to release West Of Loathing on Switch in physical form.

Classic stick-figure RPG includes all bonus content on a cartridge.

Collector's artbook showcases the unique art of stick-figure characters.

Experience a slapstick Wild West adventure in an open-world RPG setting.

Serenity Forge announced this week that they will be releasing a physical edition for the classic stick-figure RPG game, West Of Loathing. This all-new physical release will give you the game as you know it, with all of the bonus content included on a single Switch cartridge. You'll also be getting a gorgeous artbook showcasing all of the painstaking work that went into bringing the "hyper-realistic stick-figure characters" to life. Or as they put it, "True art in the most powerful sense." Everything about this just makes us smile, as this game was one of the best we played back when it was released in 2017. It's just an absolute delight of a game, and the fact it's getting a silly physical edition is well-deserved. The physical edition will be released for the Switch sometime in Q1 2024.

"West of Loathing is a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the Wild West of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Its gameplay is a hybrid of point-and-click adventure and open-world RPG. The stick-figure characters advance through branching narratives and engage in tactical turn-based combat. Graphically, it transforms KoL's hand-drawn art style into a 3D diorama (think Paper Mario) replete with animation, sound, and music. Leave your family farm and head West to find your fortune! Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons. Charm your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher. Explore a vast open world and encounter a "colorful" cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!