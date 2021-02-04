Western Digital Releases An Apex Legends Nintendo Switch MicroSD

Western Digital has released a brand new microSD card for the Nintendo Switch centered around the release of Apex Legends for the console. This themed memory card is offering you 128 GB of memory to help you play the game and deal with the jankiest of server issues with expanded storage, all to coincide with the battle royale game coming to the eShop next month. We have more info on it below from the reveal, but right now you can buy this card for $68, as it is now available for purchase at select retailers and on the Western Digital shop.

Featuring the distinctive Apex Legends insignia, players can squad up and battle for glory with the microSDXC card which offers up to 128GB of expanded storage. Whether it's existing fans who want to ready themselves to jump into the action, or new players looking to compete in the Apex Games for the first time, this microSDXC card ensures any gamer is equipped with the additional space they need to take on more adventures or challenges on their Nintendo Switch system.

"With a massive and growing fan base, Apex Legends provides an immersive squad-based battle royale experience unlike any other," said Susan Park, Vice President, Client Solutions at Western Digital. "We're excited to help bring the quality and reliability of our microSDXC products to this passionate community, offering unique storage solutions to help them play at their best."

"As we continue to expand the Apex Legends universe, we're committed to ensuring that our fans experience top-notch quality and fun, no matter what platform they're using," said Arturo Castro, Vice President, Global Brand Management at Electronic Arts. "As leaders in the storage space, working with Western Digital was critical to ensuring our fans are prepared to download and take on whatever adventures may come next in the Outlands."