Western Digital Reveals New 4TB Capacity Drives

Gamers will be interested to know that Western Digital has revealed a new set of 4TB Capacity Drives for CES 2021. All four models go across the board in different product lines the company currently offers, giving gamers a multitude of options depending on what they're looking for in an SSD. The four models that will be shown off this week and revealed soon included the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, the WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD, and the My Passport SSD from WD. You can read a couple of quotes below from this morning's announcement and check out all four at the links above, as we now wait for the end of the event to hear when these will be put onto the market. Hopefully, we'll get a couple of these to review for you soon!

.

"This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for. Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability and leading products they demand," said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital. "As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk SSDs are a critical asset when I'm out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras," said Sam Nicholson, ASC, SanDisk Extreme Team member.+ "High-capacity, high-performance SSDs make it easy to reliably manage these files, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs are my go-to drive when I'm shooting on location. With added capacity, I have even more freedom to continue creating amazing content."