What The Bat? Releases Five Minute Gameplay Video

Indie developer and publisher Triband dropped a brand new five-minute gameplay video for their upcoming game What The Bat? In case you haven't had a chance to look this one up, this is made by the same people who created the bizarre and ultimately fun title What The Golf? This one is a take on that same premise, only with a VR aspect, as you will be playing a character that only has baseball bats for hands. Which, as you might suspect, will cause a ton of hilarity to ensue and challenges that need to be met.

This latest video shows off parts of the game as you are presented with some of those challenges. Some of them are pretty straightforward, such as smacking an alarm clock to turn it off. Others, not so much as you're given a very specific kind of puzzle that can only be solved one way and will require some out-of-the-box thinking. Enjoy the video below as we're still waiting to find out what date the game will be released.

From the creators of What The Golf? comes a silly VR game about getting through life with baseball bats for hands. Through more than 100 unique levels of batting, cooking, shooting, smashing, parking, painting, pickling, and WHATnot, you get a truly unique VR experience with a wholesome soundtrack. It's about so much more than baseball; What The Bat? challenges you to live as a modern day bat-man, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting (there's a dog). The game will be released later this year on Oculus Quest 2 and SteamVR. 100+ unique levels of physical comedy and craziness.

Unlock mini-games and compete with friends.

Pet a dog, pickle a tractor, and take selfies with The Selfie Bat!

The expected playtime is 4 hours, but remember to take breaks and too much VR can be bat for you.