What The Bat? Will Officially Launch On November 17th

Indie developer and publisher Triband announced this week that their upcoming game What The Bat? will be coming out on November 17th. The game has basically been teasing a release before year's end, and now we finally see them pay off on that promise as we'll be getting the game on two different ver platforms next week. Along with the news, the team behind the game also released a brand new trailer showing off even more aspects of the game, albeit very briefly as they want you to buy the thing to experience what it has in store. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom along with a quote from the company about the game's impending release next week.

"From the creators of What The Golf? comes a silly VR game about getting through life with baseball bats for hands. Through more than 100 unique levels of batting, cooking, shooting, smashing, parking, painting, pickling, and WHATnot, you get a truly unique VR experience with a wholesome soundtrack. It's about so much more than baseball; What The Bat? challenges you to live as a modern-day bat-man, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting (there's a dog). The game will be released on Oculus Quest 2 and SteamVR.

100+ unique levels of physical comedy and craziness.

Unlock mini-games and compete with friends.

Pet a dog, pickle a tractor, and take selfies with The Selfie Bat!

The expected playtime is 4 hours, but remember to take breaks, and too much VR can be a bat for you."

"When it comes to baseball, we always strike out to cover our bases and home run as hard as we can," says Peter Bruun, Game Director at Triband. "Sorry, I don't know what baseball is. Anyway, What The Bat is out on November 17th!"