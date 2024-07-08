Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Whataburger

Whataburger Has Created Their Own Fortnite Map

Fans of the fast food chain Whataburger might want to log into Fortnite Creative, as they have created their own customized island.

Article Summary Whataburger launches custom Fortnite island for gaming contest.

Play "Breakfast in Bedwars" with code 6619-8313-5969 until July 15.

Compete for a $25,000 prize pool; $10,000 for the winning team.

Map features Whataburger consumables, characters, and power-ups.

Whataburger, the southern fast food chain restaurant, has decided to launch its own digital contest with a customized Fortnite island. As you can see from this image, they have created a new island in Fortnite Creative, complete with their logo and food plastered everywhere. Players can jump onto the island using the code below and compete against each other starting today and running until July 15 for a chance at a number of prizes. Keep in mind a lot of it is tied to the joint, so unless you live near a Whataburger to cash it in, it might not do you much good.

The Whataburger Fortnite Map

Are you ready to drop in and get the "W"? From July 8 through July 15, anyone ages 13 and up can submit their entries to participate in the tournament! Simply post your best clips playing the new Whataburger "Breakfast in Bedwars" map on the social platform "X" and tag #BreakfastInBedwars. The players with the top 16 submissions will be invited to be tournament captains and bring two teammates into battle in the exclusive qualifier on July 17. The qualifier consists of a single elimination bracket. The top four teams will advance to the main event on July 22 to compete alongside popular Fortnite creators for a share of the $25,000 prize pool. The first-place winning team will clutch their share of the $10,000 grand prize.

To play the new map, launch Fortnite, click the search icon, and use island code 6619-8313-5969. "Breakfast in Bedwars," presented by Whataburger, will take place on a daytime map, focusing on early morning coffee runs and breakfast foods to jump-start the day. Throughout gameplay, the tournament will feature iconic Whataburger characters and restaurant items, such as:

Custom Whataburger beds and restaurant island bases

WhataGuy featured as a non-player character (NPC)

Whataburger-inspired "Consumables," including a Breakfast on a Bun for "HP," Hot Coffee for "Shields," Spicy Ketchup speed boosts and a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit signifying the high-risk high-reward item

Whataburger-inspired "Power-ups," including Iced Coffee, Taquitos and Breakfast Burgers

Whataburger Table Tent vault keys

Other boosts and buffs earned through engaging with the map, such as walking across a floating Whataburger tray, jumping off a Whataburger Breakfast Burger and interacting with Iced Coffee cups

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!