Where Are The New Shadow Pokémon In Pokémon GO?

The Mega Battle Event is live in Pokémon GO as of yesterday, but there seems to be something major missing from the event. Niantic previously announced that there would be new Shadow Pokémon this week, but reports from all around the world have proven that there seems to have been no change whatsoever. Where are these new Shadow Pokémon and will they be added to Team GO Rocket's roster before the event is over?

Niantic's original announcement for the Mega Battle Event described the week as such:

The following Bug-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild: Caterpie, Weedle, Paras, Venonat, Scyther, Pinsir, Ledyba, Spinarak, Wurmple, Kricketot, and Burmy. We're getting word that Team GO Rocket will be using different Shadow Pokemon during this event as well! Be sure to Mega Evolve Beedrill before you take on Team GO Rocket!

The announcement goes on, but that's all the information trainers were given about this supposed shift in Team GO Rocket's Shadow Pokémon. With no new Shadows added to the game, what could be going on? We have two theories.

First, this lack of new Shadow Pokémon may well be a mistake on Niantic's part. This kind of mess-up is often fixed when noticed by trainers playing in earlier time zones, but there is an explanation for why it hasn't been addressed. Niantic is currently in the middle of a planned "week off for employee wellness." Considering how well their team has adapted the game to the global situation, it's heartening to see Niantic taking care of their employees. They have also done well recently with taking action on mistakes, offering three separate make-up events in the past two months, so if this is truly a mistake, Niantic has done a lot to earn players trust in them to make it right.

Second, the text says "during this event." Could a mid-event Rocket Invasion be imminent? Bleeding Cool will update as the lack of new Shadow Pokémon is addressed.