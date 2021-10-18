Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?

Spiritomb is not featured as part of this year's Halloween 2021 Event in Pokémon GO. As much as a bummer as this will be for many trainers, and it truly is for the one writing this, that doesn't mean all is lost. Spiritomb is featured in two Pokéstop tasks not associated with the Halloween 2021 event. These tasks are October 2021 tasks that have been available all month and are simply excessively rare. Here are the two tasks that you can complete to obtain Shiny-capable Spiritomb encounters.

These two tasks yield Spiritomb encounters all through the month of October 2021 in Pokémon GO:

Catch 18 Ghost-type Pokémon: Spiritomb encounter

Catch 18 Dark-type Pokémon: Spiritomb encounter

Now, just… you know, good luck actually finding one of these. How do you personally feel about the lack of a proper Spiritomb feature during Halloween 2021 in Pokémon GO? Let us know in the comments below. I'm glad that it has had somewhat of a presence through the month of October 2021, but the fact that no event-themed feature of boosted manner in which to encounter Spiritomb was released may be the big disappointment of the event, which is otherwise fairly solid.

Let's take a look at the actual event-themed research encounters in Pokémon GO:

Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: Spinarak encounter

Catch 9 Pokémon: Gothita encounter, Drowzee encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu encounter, Halloween Mischief Piplup encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Drifblim encounter

Make 3 Curveball throws: Spinarak encounter

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: Zubat encounter, Woobat encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon: Galarian Yamask encounter

These tasks will partly switch up for the Halloween 2021 Event Part Two, which will begin on October 22nd in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned for details about what will change in this spooky event when it switches over to the second half, right here on Bleeding Cool.