Where To Find The New Costumes Of Fashion Week 2021 In Pokémon GO

The Fashion Week 2021 event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event will feature the release of Furfrou as well as an offering of Costumed Pokémon. Some will be new encounters while some will be returning from last year's Fashion Week 2022 event. Let's get into the details of where and how each of these costumed Pokémon can be encountered.

New Shiny-capable costumed species in Pokémon GO include and can be found at the following locations:

Shiny Costumed Butterfree: Butterfree will appear in the wild as well as three-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Sneasel: Sneasel will appear in one-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Blitzle: Blitzle will appear in the wild.

Returning Shiny-capable costumed species in Pokémon GO include and can be found at the following locations:

Shiny Costumed Smoochum: It can be found in 7KM Gift Eggs.

Shiny Costumed Kirlia: It can be found in the wild and three-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Shinx: It can be found in 7KM Gift Eggs and one-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Croagunk: It can be found as a spawn in the wild.

It's notable that Niantic has been so clear about the Shiny-capabilities of the above Pokémon. This is likely in a subtle response to last year's controversy around Costumed Kirlia during Fashion Week 202o. Before that event, every costumed Pokémon in the history of the game had been Shiny-capable, including evolved forms like Kirlia. It was not specified that any of the new costumes could or couldn't be Shiny, but the pattern Niantic had set led to the expectation that they would. All weekend, while other costumed were verified through Shiny encounters, it never happened with Kirlia. The Pokémon GO pushed Niantic to confirm if it could or couldn't and never got an answer, leading many to believe that Niantic mistakenly forgot to turn on its Shiny capabilities and failed to address it. Now, thankfully, we're beginning the event with full transparency.