Where's Samantha Will Come To Nintendo Switch On August 19th

ROKiT Games and Respect Studios announced that they will be releasing Where's Samantha onto Nintendo Switch later this month. This is a quirky little puzzle platformer that will have you playing as a swatch of fabric looking for the love of his life, all while trying to navigate a crazy maze of buttons, needles, threads and more. The game has already been released onto Steam and has been doing well, so now Switch players will get a chance to experience this for themselves. Enjoy the trailer below as the game drops on August 19th.

George and Samantha are two adorable pieces of fabric who just happen to be in love (we'll give you a moment to "aww" here). Nothing could keep these two threadly swatches apart – except for an incredibly powerful gust of wind (for most people, it was a light breeze, but that equals hurricane-force winds when you're fabric) carries Samantha away, leaving George to wonder, Where's Samantha?

Many obstacles await George on his search for Samantha. Help George overcome puzzles of varying difficulty in a vibrant and whimsical hand-drawn textile world. Use George's unique ability to combine himself with additional layers of fabric to increase his weight or split himself into multiple pieces to overcome physics-based obstacles. Collect letters throughout each level to help weave together George's story. Unwind each storybook-style chapter of George's tale across 45 levels, comedically narrated by Rufus Hound.