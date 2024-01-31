Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Alone in the Dark

Alone In The Dark Releases New Minute Long Breakdown Trailer

THQ Nordic has released a new minute long trailer, as they give you a proper breakdown of Alone In The Dark ahead of release.

Article Summary THQ Nordic releases a minute-long trailer for the Alone In The Dark reboot, launching March 20.

Explore the eerie Derceto Manor from the 1920s in a revamped classic horror experience.

Delve into a chilling story penned by Mikael Hedberg, known for SOMA and Amnesia.

Face psychological terror with atmospheric gameplay and a haunting doom jazz soundtrack.

THQ Nordic has a new trailer out this morning for Alone In The Dark, as they give fans a pretty good breakdown that lasts about a minute. The trailer has been designed to tell you everything you need to know about this reimagining of the original '90s title, showing off all of the aspects of this new version so you have a better understanding of what it's about. All compacted into 60 seconds. Well, less than 60, because they tease the pre-order at the end. Enjoy the trailer here, as they will release the game on March 20 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Alone In The Dark

Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the '90s cult classic horror game! Deep in the 1920s South, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"

Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.

Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.

Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammunition is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood's or Edward Carnby's perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.

Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

