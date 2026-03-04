Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: festival of colors, Memories in Motion, pokemon

Which Country Gets To Play The Pokémon GO Festival of Colors Event?

Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta return to Pokémon GO for this year's India-exclusive Festival of Colors event.

India will be treated to a special, region-exclusive Pokémon GO event featuring special Color O'Clock spawns and two exclusive costumed Pikachu. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Festival of Colors event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new species or costumes, but a pair of very limited costumes from the past return in the form of Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta, both of which can be encountered with a Special Background if you're lucky.

There are no new species or costumes, but a pair of very limited costumes from the past return in the form of Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta, both of which can be encountered with a Special Background if you're lucky. Shiny release: Nothing new, as is expected for a region-specific event.

Nothing new, as is expected for a region-specific event. Wild Spawns: During "Colorful O'Clock," event-themed wild spawns will appear more frequently in the wild for five minutes at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. This includes Pikachu wearing a saree (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing a kurta (can be Shiny), Medicham (can be Shiny), Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sandy Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Red Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny), Orange Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny), White Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny), and Bruxish (can be Shiny). Lure Module encounters throughout the whole event: Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sandy Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Red Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny), Orange Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny), and White Flower Flabébé (can be Shiny). Medicham (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Event bonuses: Visual Effect: Trainers will find a colorful surprise around PokéStops when they get close to them. Special Background: Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta, both of which can be Shiny, can be encountered during Raid Battles or caught in the wild during Colorful O'Clock. Collection Challenge: Stardust and XP. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. 2× Stardust from catching Pokémon. Get Stickers of Pikachu wearing a kurta and Pikachu wearing a saree from spinning PokéStops.

Raids: Special One-Star Raids featuring ikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta, both of which can be Shiny, will be available only at sponsored Gyms in: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Mumbai Dr. Visvesvaraya Tower Park, Chennai Indira Park, Hyderabad Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata Saras Baug, Pune Sri Chamarajendra Park (Cubbon Park), Bengaluru

Special One-Star Raids featuring ikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta, both of which can be Shiny, will be available only at sponsored Gyms in: Timed Research: Free Timed Research will reward: Lucky Egg Rare Candy Stickers of Pikachu wearing a kurta and Pikachu wearing a saree Branched research offering an encounter with Pikachu wearing a saree with a Special Background or Pikachu wearing a kurta with a Special Background More. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Friday, March 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time."

Free Timed Research will reward:

