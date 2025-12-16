Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Adds New Holiday Update To Cap Off 2025

Tis the season to climb your way out of a chimney, as White Knuckle has been given a new update to mark the holidays with

Article Summary White Knuckle launches a new winter-themed Chimney Update for the 2025 holiday season.

Endless Mode now features icy hazards, blizzards, and a unique cryo-gun for new climbing strategies.

Fresh hand cosmetics and skins debut, plus new animations and expanded options to customize gameplay.

Ascend perilous environments in SUB-STRUCTURE 17, facing resource challenges and lurking horrors.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP dropped a new holiday update for White Knuckle today. The update introduces a new course to chart, featuring a winter theme with all the holiday cheer you'd expect from a game about climbing out of a pit. We have more details and the trailer available here, as the free update is now active.

The Chimney Update

The Chimney Update brings a new holiday-themed Endless Mode to White Knuckle, along with new hazards, including blizzards, freezing, and icy & heated surfaces. Stuck and unable to proceed? Use the new cryo-gun to help create icy handholds to keep climbing. There are also new cosmetics to let you customize each hand with different skins and colors, featuring artwork from the development team and collaboration with the artist Balabanodo. There are updates to how rebar is used along with new animations and poses for running, crouching, and, of course, falling.

White Knuckle

Thrust into the role of a lone climber; players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

While speed is key to survival, players must also manage a limited inventory of tools and resources to avoid becoming encumbered and plummeting into eternity. Failure to quickly retrieve key items from your bag could result in a deadly fall, making resource management and quick thinking just as important as skillful climbing. The higher players ascend in the structure, the more dangerous the obstacles become, with each new region offering unique threats and challenges.

While you may be a lone climber, you are certainly not alone. Strange, malevolent denizens haunt the walls of SUB-STRUCTURE 17 and the horror intensifies as the environment itself becomes more hostile, forcing players to constantly adapt their strategies to survive. From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it's a long way down…

