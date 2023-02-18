Whitethorn Games Announces Multiple Titles During Winter Showcase Whitethorn Games held their annual Winter Showcase today, showing off several new games on the way for 2023.

Whitethorn Games held their 2023 Winter Showcase today, as they revealed multiple games and release dates on the way for the rest of the year. The stream went for about 30 minutes, and we have the full video for you to watch down at the bottom, as they touched on a variety of titles they have in the works. Some of which you already know, such as The Forest Cathedral and Kana Quest, while others have been announced for the first time during this event, including Kernal Hearts, SkateFish, and Magical Delicacy. We have info on the major games they discussed today for you below.

In this cooking-adventure-meets- Metroidvania-lite, you'll take on the role of Flora, a young woman who arrives in a bustling, cliffside harbor town to open up shop and fulfill her dreams of becoming a proper witch! Cook meals and potions in your customized kitchen, carefully selecting the right ingredients to meet your customers' requests. Explore the town in casual platforming to meet the residents and deliver tasty treats, all the while discovering new secrets, finding new ways to traverse, and learning about the world of magic!

From the makers of Bombfest, welcome to a world where the only way to catch fish is to impress them! Use mobile touch controls to flip your board, grind ledges, and perform aerials as you make a name for yourself by catching a wide variety of fish and helping populate the local aquarium. Customize your character, board, and fishing rod, and choose from various environments, each with their own species to catch and obstacles to skate.

Whitethorn Games announced their partnership with Argentinian developer Ephemera Games and revealed a tease of the studio's upcoming title Kernel Hearts.

Whitethorn Games and Developer Brian Wilson revealed a new trailer for the thrilling, psychological horror game The Forest Cathedral – a reimagining of events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson's investigation of the harmful pesticide known as DDT. Set in an expansive and vibrantly rendered forest on a remote island, players will take on the role of Rachel, who has taken on a field research biologist position. While completing her weekly tasks, she quickly realizes things aren't as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration and 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but somehow, the truth must come out.

Have you ever wanted to learn Japanese but didn't know where to start? Developer Not Dead Design has you covered with Kana Quest! Coming to Nintendo Switch™, hone your knowledge of Japanese kana through an ever-evolving puzzle game! Slide kana tiles around to make matches based on each character's sounds in over 300 hand-crafted levels. Each world introduces new puzzle mechanics, deepening the gameplay and making even fluent speakers think about their next moves.

Developer Balloon Studios presented a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the stunning puzzle adventure, showcasing the majestic environments, fantastical plants, and a peek into the puzzles players can find in the game. Set in a stately home in 19th-century England, you'll see the manor through the eyes of its sole inhabitant, retired botanist Arabella Greene. Her collection of rare, forgotten flora needs a proper home, which means it's time to do some research. Explore Arabella's house and gardens, filled with botanical notes, books, and posters, to find the right habitat for the precious plants. Use interactable items scattered around the manor and grounds in order to solve plant-based puzzles. Once Arabella starts growing each plant, she may discover some mysterious qualities within them…

Polygon Treehouse (Röki) presented an overview of their upcoming "friend-em-up" adventure, showing off the idyllic island of Ambrosia and some of the characters you'll build friendships with, along with the ways you will earn their camaraderie and help to restore their memories. In Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, you'll play as Alex, a rookie backpacker taking a much-needed break from her exhausting modern life. When her trip is interrupted by a terrible storm, Alex washes up onto the sunny shores of Ambrosia Island, the long-lost home of the Greek pantheon of Gods. But something is wrong — the Gods are cursed and have forgotten who they are! In order to piece together what happened, Alex must journey across the island, finding and befriending the Gods, and helping them restore their memories.

Inspired by beloved franchises like Suikoden, Fire Emblem, and Bravely Default, Whalefall invites you to immerse yourself into the mystical fantasy world of Osfeld, steeped in rich lore. You'll take on the role of Coty Bircann, a young recruit forced to become head of the Riverwatch Forces after the Stoneshield Legion commits an unspeakable act against one of the ancient and revered Skywhales that float peacefully above the world. You will embark on an epic three-act adventure, recruiting friends to grow your army, battling enemies, and exploring the vast world of Osfeld, all in an effort to put an end to the Stoneshield Legion's tyranny! Outside of traditional random encounters and key story-driven levels, Whalefall also features three mission styles, all replayable, so that you can aim for the coveted S-rank. Lead your party through golden-era inspired turn-based JRPG missions, mobilize your armies against hordes of enemies in hex-based tactical battles, and talk your way through visual novel-style social interactions.

A new trailer shows more gameplay from the highly anticipated title developed by Flopsy Koala. The upcoming adventure game featuring light action elements set in a science fantasy universe, is a surreal, introspective adventure about dreams, nostalgia, and the majesty of utopian space travel. You'll take on the role of Robin Aetherspring, a listless starship engineer who once had dreams of bounding through the cosmos. When Robin becomes trapped in a bizarre starship graveyard, she must investigate its origins, free her crew and rediscover her love of space exploration.