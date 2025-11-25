Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Chuhai labs, Wild Blue Skies

Wild Blue Skies Releases Brand-New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Wild Blue Skies, as we get a better look at the gameplay for the on-rails flying shooter title

Article Summary Watch the new Wild Blue Skies gameplay video for a fresh look at this on-rails flying shooter.

Experience 90s-inspired aerial combat, revamped with modern controls and vivid visuals.

Lead Bowie Stray through dynamic environments and intense cinematic dogfights.

Developed by Chuhai Labs, founded by legendary Star Fox programmer Giles Goddard.

Developer Chuhai Labs and publisher Humble Games have revealed a new gameplay video today for their upcoming title, Wild Blue Skies. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a throwback to '90s SNES/N64 titles, as you play a daring squad of animal fighter jet pilots who are taking on all enemies in an on-rails shooter title. The trailer shows off more of the gameplay and how they've managed to capture that style with a modern feel to it. Enjoy the video above as the game has no planned release window yet.

Wild Blue Skies

For fans of old-school on-rails shooters, Wild Blue Skies puts you in the pilot's seat of a modernized take on the genre, building on everything you know and love about it. Soar high and feel the thrill with an incredible lineup of features that'll make sure you never want to leave the cockpit.

Modern Take on 90s On-Rails Shooters: Experience the thrill of classic aerial combat reimagined with modern design, smooth controls, and updated visuals.

Experience the thrill of classic aerial combat reimagined with modern design, smooth controls, and updated visuals. From an Aerial Legend: Developed by Chuhai Labs, the indie studio founded by Giles Goddard, the legendary programmer behind Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario 64, and 1080° Snowboarding.

Developed by Chuhai Labs, the indie studio founded by Giles Goddard, the legendary programmer behind Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario 64, and 1080° Snowboarding. High-Flying Adventures: Take control of Bowie Stray and soar through vast environments from scorching deserts to frozen tundras and beyond.

Take control of Bowie Stray and soar through vast environments from scorching deserts to frozen tundras and beyond. Cinematic On-Rails Combat: Engage in thrilling dogfights and take down waves of enemies as you navigate intense, cinematic levels.

Engage in thrilling dogfights and take down waves of enemies as you navigate intense, cinematic levels. Dynamic Environments: Each mission offers unique hazards and landscapes that challenge your reflexes and reward skillful flying.

Each mission offers unique hazards and landscapes that challenge your reflexes and reward skillful flying. Stylish Visuals & Smooth Performance: A polished, modern aesthetic that channels the spirit of classic 3D shooters with crisp effects and fluid motion.

A polished, modern aesthetic that channels the spirit of classic 3D shooters with crisp effects and fluid motion. Streamlined Systems: Slick controls and intuitive gameplay make it easy to jump in while offering depth for veterans of the genre.

Slick controls and intuitive gameplay make it easy to jump in while offering depth for veterans of the genre. Rewarding Progression: Rack up high scores, complete optional tasks, and discover hidden collectibles as you battle against Grimclaw's forces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!