Wild Guns Reloaded Is Coming To PlayStation, Switch, & SNES

Strictly Limited Games announced they will be releasing Wild Guns Reloaded in several different forms, including an SNES retro version. Primarily the company will be selling the game as a boxed Limited Edition and Collector's Editions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, each one coming with different additions and options depending on how big of a collector you want to be. But the game will also be coming back in limited quantities for SNES, which included a classic box and cartridge with instructions and more. The game itself, working with Natsume, will come with enhanced visuals, two new characters, four-player co-op, additional stages, and several new weapons for you to master. All of the versions will be available for pre-order on October 3rd, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer we have for you at the bottom showing off all the new additions to this version of the game.

Wild Guns is a classic fast-paced arcade-style shooter, mixing classic Wild West with futuristic yet retro steampunk. Play as Clint or Annie and jump, dive, and roll to get out of the way of the barrage of bullets enemies let fly. Grab a friend and face your enemies together in 2-player co-op! Gather machine guns, grenade launchers, shotguns and bombs to defeat the various enemies and bosses in different stages, all of which are coming with a visually outstanding and detailed design. As the worthy remastered version of the classic game, Wild Guns Reloaded brings you two additional characters for some thrilling four player action. Besides Annie and Clint, you now also join the fight against the futuristic mech-opponents as Doris and Bullet the dog! With all the new content, however, Wild Guns Reloaded is making sure that players still get the original Wild Guns experience as it stays true to the roots of the original.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wild Guns Reloaded – Limited & Collector's Editions – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/XaJUjvLpYkk)