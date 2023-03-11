Wild Hearts Releases First Update With Hellfire Laharback Kemono The first official update for Wild Hearts is now live, as Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have some new challenges and beasts for you.

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have released the first official update for Wild Hearts, as players will have some new experiences to run into. The update was detailed in a new blog as it brings with it a new Kemono known as the Hellfire Laharback, as well as a new quest to face off against the beast and a new talisman skill. They've also added several adjustments and fixes that the team has been working on all the way up to release, but finally had a chance to release them here. We have snippets from he blog below, and you can read the full list of upgrades on the game's website.

New Kemono – Hellfire Laharback

A new breed of volatile Kemono – a Hellfire Laharback – has appeared on the Natsukodachi Isle. You must quell the torrid inferno before it reduces everything to ash, and restore tranquility to the island. For accomplishing this new feat, hunters will receive the title Fire Fiend Appeaser. Will you be able to handle the heat or will you back out of the hunt?

New Talisman Skill – Infernal Blow

Upon your first successful hunt in Wild Hearts, Hellfire Laharback may drop a talisman with a new skill – Infernal Blow. Infernal Blow will increase the chances of setting prey ablaze and boosts the power of attacks against ablaze Kemono.

New Quest – Deeply Volatile Kemono – Ruins

After you complete all the main story quests, Suzuran's husband Yoshichi will have a new request for you. After accepting the quest, you will find the hunt on the Main Map under the new section Side Stories. Side Stories will allow you to access any additional quests that are added via content updates.

More Coming To Wild Hearts In March & April

Still want more? In two weeks on March 23rd in a second content update this month, Grimstalker arrives in Azuma! After completing the quest for your first hunt, check out the new Grimstalker armor and weapons. To show our excitement, new emotes and chat stamps are also being added. Rumors also swirl that even more Kemono are on their way to Azuma in April. Until then, stay focused on the hunt in front of you.