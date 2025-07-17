Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SunDust, Wild West Supermarket Simulator

Wild West Supermarket Simulator Gets Rebranded With a Release Date

Wild West Supermarket Simulator has gotten a name change, as the game will arring in Early Access on Steam early next month

Article Summary Wild West General Store Simulator rebrands to Wild West Supermarket Simulator ahead of launch.

Early Access release date set for August, giving players a first look at frontier shopkeeping fun.

Manage your own wild west supermarket, handle inventory, and keep those tough customers happy.

Grow your store, barter with traders, hire help, and build your homestead in this quirky simulation.

Indie game developer and publisher SunDust have rebranded Wild West General Store Simulator to Wild West Supermarket Simulator, and gave the game a release date. The team posted a blog letting players know why they changed it, but to be honest, the move makes no sense unless someone already owned the name. In any case, the game now has an Early Access release date, as we'll see it arrive on August 7, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here that came with the news this week.

Wild West Supermarket Simulator

Take a step back in time when the West was wilder than mustangs. Saddle up and get a taste of what it's like to own and run the granddaddy of nowadays' supermarkets with Wild West Supermarket Simulator. You're not only the shopkeeper, but also the decorator, when you take care of your day-to-day business tryin' to keep your account afloat, the shelves stocked and the doors open. Wrangle inventory and deal with travellin' traders and fellow peddlers to keep your source of income from runnin' dry. Give your customers a shoppin' experience finer than Miss Molly's fried chicken – from when they enter your esteemed establishment to the final cling of the coin at the register. Happy customers will be back as sure as a fly on a cow pie.

With a darn fine economy model workin' under the surface, you'll need to make the right prices for your goods and keep a sharp eye on what the folks as well as regulars want, if you aim to line your pockets with gold before you close for the night – and walk to your beautiful home overlooking the town. Use them hard-earned bucks, fins and dixies to grow your store, bring in new products or beautify the place with a fresh lick o' paint. And if you grow tired of goin' all solo, hire yourself a helper, or two. Or three. Just remember – out here the customer's always right and money talks. Once the sun dips down, head back to your homestead, a place you can build up just the way you like. Kick off your boots, watch out for snakes and rest up for the long haul. As they say, New York wasn't built in a day, and before you know it, you're the most legendary storekeep this side of the great lakes.

