Wildgate Adds New Patch Overhauling a Few New Areas

Wildgate has been given a new update this week, overhauling the progression system, adding a new ship, perks, weapons, and equipment

New Battle Scout ship debuts, bringing fast agility and tactical flexibility to crew-based gameplay.

Perks system expanded, letting players further customize prospectors and adapt unique playstyles.

Fresh weapons, equipment, and micro POIs add more variety and excitement to every Wildgate session.

Indie game publisher Dreamhaven and developer Moonshot Games have launched a new update for their spacefaring crew-based first-person shooter, Wildgate. The focus will be on changing a few items in the game, including an overhaul of the progression system, a new ship and perks, and the addition of more weapons and equipment. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Wildgate – Progression Update

A rehauled progression system has arrived! Experiment with even more playstyles by unlocking new weapons and equipment through Starlogs. Current and returning players will keep already unlocked items through previous progression systems.

Starlogs (Progression 2.0): Replacing several older progression systems, Starlogs give players more agency over the rewards they earn and make rewards more visible.

Battle Scout Ship: With 100 health and a fast turning speed, the Battle Scout gives crews a nimble option built for agility and precision maneuvering. In addition to its handling profile, the Battle Scout features prospector catapults on either side, opening up a wider variety of tactical possibilities, from aggressive boarding plays to rapid repositioning during fights.

With 100 health and a fast turning speed, the Battle Scout gives crews a nimble option built for agility and precision maneuvering. In addition to its handling profile, the Battle Scout features prospector catapults on either side, opening up a wider variety of tactical possibilities, from aggressive boarding plays to rapid repositioning during fights. Perks: Perks give players more ways to adjust prospectors, offering expanded approaches to the game and more ways to switch up preferred playstyles.

New Weapons: Wreak more havoc in the Reach with the foam gun, rocket launcher, and hand cannon.

Wreak more havoc in the Reach with the foam gun, rocket launcher, and hand cannon. New Equipment: Try the repulsor or plasma grenade to knock enemies back and deal more damage.

Try the repulsor or plasma grenade to knock enemies back and deal more damage. Micro Points of Interest (POIs): Found in Treasure Hunt and Explore mode, these compact points of interest create more opportunities for discovery, skirmishes, and quick tactical decisions during runs.

