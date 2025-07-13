Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Moonshot Games, Wildgate

Wildgate Reveals Post-Launch Roadmap Ahead Of Release

The developers for Wildgate have confirmed their post-launch plans, as the game will be relerased next week for PC and consoles

Article Summary Wildgate post-launch roadmap includes Season One, progression updates, and new custom lobby features.

Deluxe Edition of Wildgate is in development, with exclusive content and enhancements for players.

Engage in high-stakes spaceship battles and dynamic first-person shootouts in a changing universe.

Explore a vast, procedurally-generated map, collect loot, and outsmart rival crews for the Artifact.

Indie game developer Moonshot Games and publisher Dreamhaven revealed what they have in store for Wildgate after the game comes out. The team released a new blog detailing their post-launch plans, which include launching the first season of the game, several progression updates, the ability to make custom lobbies, work being made on a deluxe edition, and more. Enjoy reading about it on their website, as the game will be released on July 22 for PC and consoles.

Wildgate

Blast off into high-stakes spaceship battles and intense first-person shootouts, where no two matches are ever the same. If you want to claim the ultimate prize — the mysterious and priceless Artifact — you'll need to improvise on the fly, whether it's chasing down rival crews and stealing their gear, repairing your damaged ship, or scanning for precious resources. Your ship is your home and lifeline — for you, and your prospector crew. Keep it topped up with ice, fuel and ammo so you're ready for anyone or anything the Reach throws at you.

Blast your enemies with hi-tech cannons and gadgets, lure them into deadly traps, or even mess with their ship… as long as they don't sabotage yours first. When your perfect plan goes out the airlock, there's only one option… wing it! Stay one step ahead as you and your crew navigate the Reach — a vast, procedurally-generated map that changes with every game. Choose from a variety of daring prospectors, each with their own abilities and tools. Whether you're a brave pilot or a clever trickster, there's no wrong way to commit space crimes!

The Reach is a dangerous, unpredictable place, filled with deadly hazards and treasure beyond your wildest dreams. Navigate through cosmic storms, battle space vermin, and plunder alien ruins for lost caches of loot. Just make sure you beat the other prospectors to the punch, or you'll fly away empty-handed! The Artifact is the most valuable object in the known universe. Be the first to find it, snatch it, and pass through the Wildgate, or destroy the ships of every other crew and be the last crew standing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!