Disney Dreamlight Valley Announces The Winter Ball Update

Cinderella will be making her way into Disney Dreamlight Valley, as The Winter Ball has been revealed as the next free update

Article Summary Cinderella joins Disney Dreamlight Valley in The Winter Ball free update arriving this December.

Embark on new Friendship Quests, unlock winter rewards, and plan a magical Valley-wide ball.

Winter Warmth Star Path and the Cinderella Mega Bundle bring exclusive outfits and festive items.

DreamTeams feature lets players join communities, trade, and share photos with up to 7 friends.

Gameloft revealed new details about the final free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley for 2025, as Cinderella makes an appearance for The Winter Ball. As you can see from the imagery, you're getting everything from that fil;m to a degree, but with it also being a winter wonderland because its the holidays. We have the full rundown of what they have planned for the game as the content will launch on December 10, 2025.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Winter Ball

In The Winter Ball, an iconic glass slipper will beckon players on a magical new adventure and introduce a beloved Disney Princess—Cinderella! Locked away behind a magical pumpkin enchantment to protect her from the Forgotten, players must work with the Fairy Godmother to dispel the barrier and release Cinderella. Players can work with Cinderella to complete her unique Friendship Quests, explore new hobbies, befriend curious critters, and even plan a Valley-wide Friendship Ball, all while unlocking her dazzling Friendship rewards.

Wintery comfort and cheer also await players in this update's Winter Warmth Star Path! There's plenty of fun to be had and plenty of seasonal rewards! Spend time with Cinderella, collect snow in the Frosted Heights, take a selfie with a snowman, and more as you unlock rewards bursting with seasonal splendor, including classic winter fashions, festive furnishings, and even an adorable Festive Baby Pegasus animal companion to help keep you company as you spread joy through the Valley. The Premium Shop will also get the Cinderella Mega Bundle that includes new Dream Styles for both her and the Fairy Godmother, additional Cinderella-themed goodies, and holiday items inspired by Disney's Frozen.

Players who love inviting their friends to their Valley are also in for a treat with the upcoming launch of the new DreamTeams feature! Complete a quest to unlock the ability to create or join a community with up to 7 friends. Customize your team's name, motto, motif, and even request or trade items with other members. Share your favorite in-game pics with the Team Feed in Photo Mode and react to your favorite ones.

New quality-of-life improvements are coming with The Winter Ball, too! Snap that perfect selfie with the new Villager Toggle feature that lets you pick any unlocked Valley character. Even the miserly Scrooge McDuck is getting in on the season's fun with his new return policy, where players can sell back any purchase item for its original Star Coin purchase price. And, in order to keep track of all of those purchases, use a plethora of new sorting and filtering options as well as a search feature! Get into the season of giving even more with two very special limited-time events, each with exclusive rewards:

Gift of Giving Event—December 17 to 31: Complete the previous year's achievements, earn all-new rewards, and log in on December 25 for a special holiday surprise that can be claimed until December 31.

Complete the previous year's achievements, earn all-new rewards, and log in on December 25 for a special holiday surprise that can be claimed until December 31. Winter Floating Festival—January 7 to 28: Brave the cold and solve weekly puzzles for exclusive festive and wintry rewards.

