Wildkeepers Rising Reveals Release Window With Playtest Release

Wildkeepers Rising has confirmed thei game's release window for Early Access, as they have launched a new playtest on Steam today

Article Summary Wildkeepers Rising begins Alpha Playtest today, with Early Access coming Spring 2025.

Embark on an action-packed RPG journey with hand-drawn art inspired by Toriyama and Henson.

Shred enemy waves and build synergies with tameable Guardians in a bullet heaven universe.

Explore fantasy lands and uncover a tale of vengeance as you collect unique creatures.

Indie game developer and publisher Lioncode Games has revealed a few new details about the upcoming release of Wildkeepers Rising. First off, the game has launched an Alpha Playtest after promising to do so a few weeks ago, which you can play right now on Steam. Meanwhile, they also confirmed the game will come to Early Access sometime in Spring 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here, as we now wait for the team to give us a solid date.

Wildkeepers Rising

Tame monsters! Slay waves of enemy hordes! Explore fantasy lands! Wildkeepers Rising is a whimsical Action RPG roguelike set in a beautifully hand-drawn world that combines the power curve of bullet heaven games with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. Combining the ever-growing power curve of a survivor-like with the compulsive fun of a creature collector, Wildkeepers sees players battling frenetic hordes alongside a cast of powerful monsters. With some RPG story elements in between, you'll face hand-drawn fantasy monsters inspired by the worlds of Akira Toriyama and Jim Henson. Wildkeepers Rising innovates on the survivor formula by turning the player's arsenal into a party of fierce and adorable monsters. Catch your creatures, build up your village hub, and experience the high-stakes tale of betrayal and vengeance that threatens your Wildkeeper and their team.

Bullet Heaven: Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.

Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians. Hand-Drawn Art: Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).

Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli). Creature Collector: Discover, tame, and train magical beasts and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle!

Discover, tame, and train magical beasts and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle! Roguelite Progression: Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs

Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs RPG Elements: Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters and a tale of vengeance.

