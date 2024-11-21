Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lioncode Games, Wildkeepers Rising

Wildkeepers Rising To Hold Alpha Playtest Next Month

Wildkeepers Rising will hold a public Alpha Playtest on Steam in December, which you can sign up to participate in right now

Indie game developer and publisher Lioncode Games has announced a new public Alpha Playtest is coming to Wildkeepers Rising next month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an action rogue-lite with some RPG elements mixed with the power curve of bullet heaven and some creature collector mechanics thrown in for fun. You'll roam around and tame creatures known as Guardians, then use them to help you fend off and destroy hordes of monsters infesting the land. The public Alpha Playtest will run from December 4-11, offering players a chance to experience a chunk of the game while they watch to see what needs to be fixed. We have more info on the game, along with the latest trailer here, as signups are currently happening on Steam.

Wildkeepers Rising

Tame monsters! Slay waves of enemy hordes! Explore fantasy lands! Wildkeepers Rising is a whimsical Action RPG roguelike set in a beautifully hand-drawn world that combines the power curve of bullet heaven games with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. Combining the ever-growing power curve of a survivor-like with the compulsive fun of a creature collector, Wildkeepers sees players battling frenetic hordes alongside a cast of powerful monsters. With some RPG story elements in between, you'll face hand-drawn fantasy monsters inspired by the worlds of Akira Toriyama and Jim Henson.

Bullet Heaven: Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.

Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians. Hand-Drawn Art: Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).

Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli). Creature Collector: Discover, tame, and train magical beasts and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle!

Discover, tame, and train magical beasts and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle! Roguelite Progression: Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs

Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs RPG Elements: Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters and a tale of vengeance.

