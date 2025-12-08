Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: TomorrowHead Studio, WILL: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light Announces New Open Playtest

Will: Follow The Light will have an Open Playtest that you can try this month, as you can sign up to try it on Steam ahead of time

Article Summary Will: Follow The Light launches an Open Playtest on PC, offering 40-60 minutes of first gameplay.

Step into the role of Will, a lighthouse keeper searching for his missing son after a sudden disaster.

Explore breathtaking northern wilderness, realistic sailing, dog sledding, and challenging puzzles.

Experience a cinematic, story-driven adventure with deep exploration, secrets, and a unique soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher TomorrowHead Studio has confirmed they will be holding an Open Playtest for their upcoming game, Will: Follow The Light. This will be a PC-exclusive test that will feature the game's first 40-60 minutes of gameplay, giving you a good idea of what the first-person exploration title will be like, including some aspects of the story as well as sailing a ship. Sign-ups for the test are currently available on Steam, with a launch set for December 19, 2025.

Will: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light is a story-driven, first-person adventure puzzle game about a perilous personal journey through the harsh northern latitudes. Players assume the role of Will, a lighthouse keeper on a remote island in the Northern Seas, whose routine is shattered when an unexpected radio message reveals a sudden disaster has struck his hometown and his only son is missing. Determined to find him, Will sets out on a journey aboard his sailing yacht, "Molly."

A Stunning Northern Wilderness: Breathtaking northern landscapes on land and sea, brought to life in Unreal Engine 5.

Breathtaking northern landscapes on land and sea, brought to life in Unreal Engine 5. Deep Exploration and Traversal Systems: Realistic sailing and dog sledding mechanics allow players to explore a vast world. The game blends classic walking-sim gameplay with puzzles, set-piece moments, and lifelike traversal systems on sea and on land.

Realistic sailing and dog sledding mechanics allow players to explore a vast world. The game blends classic walking-sim gameplay with puzzles, set-piece moments, and lifelike traversal systems on sea and on land. A Story of Fathers and Sons: A compelling narrative adventure in a mysterious setting, with puzzles, secrets, and revelations in every chapter. To find peace and reunite with his family, Will must sail across endless waters, face numerous challenges, and ultimately discover himself.

A compelling narrative adventure in a mysterious setting, with puzzles, secrets, and revelations in every chapter. To find peace and reunite with his family, Will must sail across endless waters, face numerous challenges, and ultimately discover himself. Challenging Puzzles and Challenges: Players will solve puzzles rooted in real life, chart their path using an authentic weather station and lifelike navigation system, and traverse snowy trails by dog sled in search of answers.

Players will solve puzzles rooted in real life, chart their path using an authentic weather station and lifelike navigation system, and traverse snowy trails by dog sled in search of answers. A Cinematic Adventure: Experience Will's story through narration and environmental storytelling.

Experience Will's story through narration and environmental storytelling. Original Soundtrack: An atmospheric blend of experimental textures and unique instruments, seamlessly weaving character themes into the world's musical narrative.

