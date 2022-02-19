Will Legendaries Spawn In The Wild During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto?

Will Legendary Pokémon spawn in the wild during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto? That's not a question anyone was asking before this week, as that kind of this is (almost) unheard of. The only Legendaries known to spawn in the wild are the Lake Trio of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit and those are abundantly rare regional wild encounters. In all my time playing the game since launch, I saw an Azelf on nearby once. A new datamine suggests that Legendary wild spawns may be a one-time-only feature of next weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto mega-event as a nod to the games on which it is based, the Gold Version and Silver Version. Let's get into the details.

The dataminer known as the PokeMiners initially discovered this in the code. They write:

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune have a 'Photo Safari' where they will appear in the wild but will flee from you. You can take a snapshot of them before they run, which will lead to rewards that allow you to catch them. The 'S' forms for the beats we found might be for these? It would be very weird though considering the other S forms are for the Apex Birds.

There is more. It seems that the next day's in-person only Pokémon GO Tour: Live event will recreate the initial Red and Blue games' most iconic battles… a battle against the Elite Four. The PokeMiners write:

You can battle the Elite Four during the In-Person event, with each one appearing at a different habitat. The four trainers are Mesa Trainer, Cave Trainer, Ocean Trainer, and Savannah Trainer. The In-Person Kanto special research is 6 steps, the timed research is 7 steps, and the Elite Four timed research is 4 steps.

I think it's a bit of a shame such a major feature is reserved for an in-person event that is otherwise just recreating last year's digital Kanto tour. I hope we see the Elite Four come to Pokémon GO in a more widespread way soon after that.