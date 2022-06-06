Wimpod & Shiny Meltan Feature In Pokémon GO/TCG Crossover Event

Fresh out of Pokémon GO Fest 2022, Niantic has announced the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event that will run through the second half of June 2022. This especially long event will celebrate the upcoming Trading Card Game expansion based on Pokémon GO which we've been previewing right here at Bleeding Cool. Let's get into the details.

Here's what we can currently confirm for the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, June 16th 2022 at 10 AM until Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 8PM.

New costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing a Pokémon TCG hat. It will be Shiny-capable.

Shiny Meltan returns: Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again in Pokémon GO. Trainers will be able to Shiny hunt Meltan by obtaining and running Mystery Boxes. Mystery Boxes can be obtained by sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME or to Nintendo Switch titles Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!

Sun & Moon action: Lunatone and Solrock will spawn worldwide.

Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Squirtle, Wartortle, Alolan Rattata, TCG Hat Pikachu, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Eevee, Spinarak, Natu, Aipom, Numel, Bidoof, Pidov, and Wimpod. Onix, Chansey, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Slaking will be rare spawns.

Collection Challenges: There will be six Collection Challenged themed around species that are featured in cards in the upcoming Pokémon TCG set. These will lead to encounters with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan. Then, three more C0llection Challenges will be introduced on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM with additional encounters featuring the evolved Kanto Starters.

There will be six Collection Challenged themed around species that are featured in cards in the upcoming Pokémon TCG set. These will lead to encounters with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan. Then, three more C0llection Challenges will be introduced on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM with additional encounters featuring the evolved Kanto Starters. Raids: Tier One: Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr, Wimpod Tier Three: Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite, Slaking Tier Five: Mewtwo Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, Mega Blastoise

