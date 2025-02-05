Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Beneath

Wired Productions To Publish Lovecraftian FPS Beneath

Wired Productions will take on publishing duties for the new Lovecraftian first-person shooter Beneath, set to come out sometime in 2025

Wired Productions confirmed this week they will be working with indie game developer Camel 101 to publish their latest game, Beneath. The two companies worked together previously on the psychological thriller Those Who Remain in 2019, so this is basically a renewed partnership for a Lovecraftian first-person shooter. The game has no confirmed release date beyond the idea it will be released sometime this year. So, for now, enjoy the latest trailer above and the info below as we wait to learn what their plans are for putting the game out there.

Beneath

Descend into the abyss and face your deepest fears in Beneath, a Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure. Seasoned diver Noah Quinn's routine expedition plunges into chaos, trapping him in the depths of the ocean, where an ancient evil lurks. As supplies dwindle and nightmarish creatures close in, Noah must confront horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself. With his daughter's life hanging in the balance, Noah is pushed to his limits in a desperate race against time. Can he uncover the truth and stop an ancient horror from surfacing, or will the abyss consume them all?

Lovecraftian Horror:

Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists. Resource Management:

Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths. Tactical Combat:

Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness. Uncover Secrets in the Depths:

Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations. Dynamic Combat System: Confront a terrifying mix of foes, from ruthless soldiers to grotesque Lovecraftian monstrosities — master their tactics to survive.

