Wisdom Gaming To Hold Gold Rush: Totally Excellent Weekend

Wisdom Gaming will be holding a special Rocket League esports event at the Mall Of America called Gold Rush: Totally Excellent Weekend. The event is set to take place from August 27th-28th at the organization's studio on Level 4 of the mall, as this community event will bring in some of the top content creators, players, and hosts for a series of mini games. Some of the people confirmed for attendance will be Dillon 'Rizzo' Rizzo, Tshaka 'Arsenal' Taylor, Pierre 'Turboposla' Silfver, Demar 'Dazerin' Williams, and Caleb 'Wavepunk' Simmons. You can read more about it below including how to check out the event on Twitch if you can't attend in person.

Four teams will compete against one another over six rounds in the Wisdom Arcade in Rocket League. Team captains for the weekend will include Christopher "Dappur" Mendoza, and Cameron 'Kronovi' Bills. Gold Rush: Totally Awesome Weekend can be viewed for free in the Huntington Bank Rotunda with an experiential activation for fans to join in on the fun. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Limited seating will be available in Wisdom Gaming Studios and will be available for purchase on-site. Gold Rush: Totally Excellent Weekend will take place August 27th through August 28th and will be streamed on Twitch starting at 1pm CST each day.

"Gold Rush stands out in the Rocket League community as an event that brings together some of the scene's biggest creators and pros with a focus on competitive formats and content that allow players' personalities to shine," said Jaycie Gluck, SVP at Wisdom Gaming. "After several years of remote events, we're thrilled to bring together the players, content creators and fans for an 80s-themed weekend of friendly competition."

"I can't wait to be in Minnesota at Wisdom Gaming Studios and bring Gold Rush to Mall of America," said Dillon 'Rizzo' Rizzo, former Rocket League pro player and current streamer for Moist Esports. "I'm excited to be working with Wisdom on this event and to be a part of Gold Rush's return to its first LAN since 2018."