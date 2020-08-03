Wizards of The Coast Reveals The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast revealed a brand new game in the D&D library this morning with The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons. Another fun creation by game designer Richard Garfield during his time at WotC, the card game has had a cool and rich history over the years. Now, this special version mixes it with one of the company's biggest properties are you're getting specially designed cards that will put a new spin on the game while not changing it. You can read more about it below as the game will go on sale at local games stores on November 17th, 2020 for $15.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Great Dalmuti, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new Dungeons & Dragons-inspired version of the classic card game. Baronesses with their highfalutin hats were turned to stone by snarky medusas, goofy jesters were chased into the castle moat by giggling gnolls, and the super snooty archbishops have all undergone the long process of ceremorphosis to become evil mind flayers. Building on the success of the award-winning card game designed by Richard Garfield, The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons will test players' fates and status in a fun, easy-to-learn, and fast-paced card game. The deck includes 13 cards, including the iconic Great Dalmuti, and new D&D-flavored card names accompanied by beautiful and evocative illustrations by artist Harry Conway. In the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, the dice may control your fate, but in The Great Dalmuti, it's about how cleverly you play the cards you're dealt. One round you're polishing your royal crown, and the next you're whacking rats in a filthy alley. Perfect for ages 8 and up and up to 8 players – it's a gloat-filled, winner-take-all contest.