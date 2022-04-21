WizKids Announces New Tabletop Game Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught

During the D&D Direct livestream today, WizKids revealed they have a new tabletop game one the way called Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught. The game looks to be taking the two things that make both the company and the franchise great and mixing them into one massive game that will keep your adventuring skills sharp and your instincts on their toes. This is a two-player title in which each player will be controlling their own adventuring party that represents one of the major factions within the Forgotten Realms.

Each one comes with its own set of characters, which you may have guessed from the maker means you're getting fully painted figures of each party. But it's not just the parties as you're getting figures of enemies to battle as well, and a number of accessories to liven up the game. All of them are fully painted and ready to go out of the box. The game is currently up for pre-order and looks to be running at about $150, which considering how many figures are in the box, is actually pretty reasonable for what they could charge for this one. The game will be out sometime later this year.

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught is a competitive skirmish game in which each player controls an adventuring party from one of the powerful factions of the Forgotten Realms. Parties delve into dungeons, battle rival adventurers, and confront fearsome monsters on a quest for treasure and glory! This core set includes everything two players need to play, including twelve characters from two different factions (Harpers and Zhentarim), a horde of monsters, and an immersive campaign that sends rival parties deep into the depths of a ruined keep to confront a mighty black dragon. The sent contains: 21 Fully-Painted Miniatures

1 Double-Sided Game Board

4 Twenty-Sided Dice

16 Dial Cards

26 Standard Cards

44 Mini Cards

71 Tokens

14 Terrain Elements

1 Rule Book

1 Scenario Guide

4 Plastic Standees