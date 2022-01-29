Women's Hockey Teams Have Officially Been Added To NHL 22

NHL 22 has officially updated the game this week to add in women's hockey teams, ready for you to compete with the best in the world. They are full rosters of playable women's teams from the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) Women's Teams and World Championship. Which includes superstar players like Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Natalie Spooner, and Team USA's Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne-Schofield. You can see them in action in a new pair of trailers below and play them right now with the latest patch update.

The IIHF Men's World Championship is also now playable as part of this latest update. Sixteen international men's teams and ten international women's teams have been added to NHL 22, each of which is playable in a variety of game modes, including Play Now, Online VS, Threes Now and Shootout, along with their respective World Championship modes. The IIHF Men's and Women's teams follow the introduction of the prestigious IIHF World Junior Championship, which was added last month alongside various federations, logos and uniforms being available in Ultimate Team and World of Chel.

"It has been such a privilege to lace up my digital skates for the very first time in NHL 22, and to get to do so while playing for my country makes it all the more surreal," said Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin. "Representation matters, and I'm thrilled that every young girl who picks up a controller to play NHL 22 can feel like hockey is a sport for her, too."

"The introduction of this latest IIHF content to NHL 22 continues the franchise's evolution to reflect the growing diversity of its fanbase," said Sean Ramjagsingh, VP and GM, EA SPORTS. "We're so proud to showcase this stellar talent from around the world—and in particular, the women's international teams—as they make their Chel debut."