Wordle Creator Josh Wardle To Speak At GDC 2022

The lineup for GDC 2022 is getting filled up with more content as it was revealed today that Wordle will be on the bill as well. The game has taken on a life of its own, even after being purchased by the New York Times and the dread that the organization will end up ruining the game somehow, it still has a large fanbase who have been posting their results daily to show how great they are at playing a shorter modified version of Hangman. Now we'll get to hear all about it in-depth as the game's creator, Josh Wardle, has been announced as a speaker for GDC this year. Here's the official listing for his panel.

"Wordle: Doing the Opposite of What You're Meant To" will explore the decisions that were made throughout Wordle's development that run contrary to conventional wisdom around building successful mobile games, from Wordle's origins to its seven-figure sale to the New York Times. The talk also explores the human elements and considerations of creating, growing, and selling a game—both from the perspective of the developer and the game's audience.

The panel should be an interesting one as the game was essentially spurned from practically nothing with an easy word puzzle concept and tuned into a social media phenomenon overnight that netted Wardle an easy million. Anyone in the gaming industry at any level might be interested to hear what he has to say on the subject as well as his thoughts and ideas behind putting a game together with little to nothing at your disposal. The exact time and panel location have not been determined yet, so we're not entirely sure when we'll be able to see this yet. All we know right now is that GDC 2022 will be running from March 21st-25th in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. You can attend in person or watch it online with a special pass, which are still available for purchase.