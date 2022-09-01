World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Will Launch In Late 2022

Ziggurat Interactive revealed this morning that they will be releasing World Championship Boxing Manager 2 sometime later this year. Originally revealed back in February, this is a sequel to the original 1990 title, which the company had recently revitalized and re-released for a newer generation to experience. While we don't have a firm date, it's pretty clear we're going to get this one sometime around the holidays for PC, with a console version that will be coming in 2023. For the time being, here's more info and the original reveal trailer.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 features retro-tastic, 32-bit styled visuals and modernizes the series by adding dynamic lighting, an updated interface, and more fights than you can shake your glove at! Hone your fighters to the limit in career mode, or jump into story mode to follow the journeys of real-life boxers on their way from the bottom to the top. However you play it, World Championship Boxing Manager 2 will get you in the ring this year. An awesome stable of sluggers and staff, including iconic licensed characters Rocky Marciano and Sugar Ray Robinson !

and ! 32-bit visuals with modern features including dynamic lighting and a fight cam to watch your fighter duke it out in real-time.

An extensive skill system allows players to build the pugilist of their dreams. Be it a hard-hitting ring king, a one-punch wonder, or a super stamina warrior of the knock-down-drag-out fight; it's up to the player to create a training path to victory.

A complete hiring system arms players with the best training team (and business managers) for their fighters — even if some of that staff might be a little unorthodox!

Twitch integration allows streamers and their viewers to take part in the boxing experience together with viewer-triggered random in-game events that can help or hinder the player

Jam-packed with the humor, heart, and personality that made the original game so popular!