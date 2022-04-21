World Of Darkness Launches New Indie Developer System "Unbound"

World Of Darkness announced today that they've launched a brand new indie developer initiative which they are calling "Unbound". This new initiative will allow developers to create video games that are set within Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition, utilizing the clans, history, and the WoD universe that game is set in to create amazing titles. Which will then be published and generate revenue from their work. The new publishing label is starting the program by launching six games from the Vampire Jam session, which had over 80 VTM titles created for it. Here's some additional info on those games and the new initiative.

All games launching under the Unbound label will have a streamlined launch process and may receive additional marketing support from World of Darkness. While Unbound titles are not canonically part of the World of Darkness, it allows developers to express their creative freedom using the brand's storytelling engine. All Unbound games will be available exclusively on itch.io, a store platform that has a history of strong support for independent projects.

All games submitted to Unbound must be set in the Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition story world to be considered for inclusion. After submission, the World of Darkness brand team will review and follow up with the studio about the results of their selection. More information about the Unbound submission process and criteria can be found here. The list of Vampire: The Masquerade games launching alongside World of Darkness Unbound include: