World Of Mechs Officially Announced For Meta Quest 2

VR developer Studio 369 announced that they will be releasing their upcoming armored combat title World Of Mechs on Meta Quest 2. This is meant to be the best possible experience you can have running a mech in a giant battle as you'll be thrown into the thick of battle as a pilot inside a mechanized suit. Complete with an array of weapons and options to make you as agile a fighter or grounded of a tank as you wish to be. You'll be able to select from 32 different mechs, each one with its own bonuses and drawbacks to choose from, as you jump into colossal online VR battles against multiple opponents. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below, however, no release date was given for the game beyond the word "soon." So we're guessing it will be out in 2022, we just don't know when.

Get ready for heart-pumping mech battlin' VR action! World Of Mechs is the only online competitive squad-based VR mech game that delivers the feeling of thrashing across city blocks in a 10-ton robotic war machine while launching a salvo of missiles on the opposition. Feel the adrenaline rush of leading a flanking charge with weapons ablaze and jump-jets engaged. Blast off into 20 intense missions and take down menacing bosses to become the world's most-feared ace pilot. Take advantage of unique mech abilities including high-tech cloaking devices, piercing particle cannons, and earth-shattering melee attacks in this futuristic spectacle of giant steel gladiators. ONLINE ONSLAUGHT: Dive into the multiplayer VR arena with 3 friends to battle online foes on five maps in 4 modes.

Dive into the multiplayer VR arena with 3 friends to battle online foes on five maps in 4 modes. COMBAT STYLES: Select from 32 mechs across 8 different class types to fit your combat style. Use special abilities to jam radar sensors, deploy landmines, and enable stealth cloaking.

Select from 32 mechs across 8 different class types to fit your combat style. Use special abilities to jam radar sensors, deploy landmines, and enable stealth cloaking. SINGLE-PLAYER: Earn cash for upgrades and learn winning tactics in Campaign Mode.

Earn cash for upgrades and learn winning tactics in Campaign Mode. BUILT FOR QUEST 2: Headset Targeting System and VR visual performance optimizations customized to enhance gameplay.