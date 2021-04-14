World Of Tanks Announces Modern Armor For Console Editions

Wargaming announced today that the console version of World Of Tanks will be getting a new upgrade with Modern Armor. Starting on April 27th, players on both versions of PlayStation and Xbox will be able to play with some of the more modern versions of tanks rather than just diving back into the past. You'll have access to some impressive vehicles, such as the American M1A2 Abrams and the Soviet T-72BM, both of which you can check out below along with info on the update. No word yet if that's all you'll have access to, we're hoping the devs are adding more than just two, but that's still pretty awesome firepower to play with.

World of Tanks: Modern Armor is a team-based massively multiplayer online action game dedicated to armored combat from two different eras. Players immerse themselves in fierce 15-v-15 tank combat with opponents from around the world, fight it out on a rotation of more than 90 different maps, and take command of their preferred vehicle out of over 800 tanks from 11 different nations from the 20th and 21st Century. Modern Armor will throw players into brand-new playable eras that will exist separate to the legendary WWII-focused version of World of Tanks. Players can enter the battlefield in some of the 20th Century superpowers' most iconic modern tanks, like the American M1A2 Abrams and the Soviet T-72BM. Tankers can re-write history as they fight for tactical supremacy on the battlefield, taking on their foes alone or working with teammates to emerge victorious. "We are excited to premiere modern tanks within the global phenomena that is World of Tanks. Our passionate players will finally be able to get their hands on some of the most popular tanks of the modern era. Everyone in the studio worked hard to deliver the largest update to World of Tanks to date in an exciting new cross-console experience with Modern Armor," said TJ Wagner, Creative Director for World of Tanks Console.

