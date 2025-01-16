Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World of Tanks Blitz

World Of Tanks Blitz Reveals New Reforged Update

World of Tanks Blitz is getting a top-to-bottom upgrade soon, as the new Reforged Update brings Unreal Engine 5 improvements

Article Summary World of Tanks Blitz transitions to Unreal Engine 5, offering enhanced visuals and gameplay realism.

Experience revamped physics with dynamic lighting, realistic movement, and stunning graphical details.

Discover new Commanders with unique abilities and enjoy themed tank sets for streamlined progression.

Explore revitalized maps featuring weather effects and refined layouts for strategic immersion.

Wargaming has revealed a massive new update coming to World of Tanks Blitz, as the new Reforged Update is upgrading the game in every way possible. The shorthand for this update is that they're switching everything over to Unreal Engine 5, which means the game will look, sound, and feel way different in many ways, while still retaining the core elements of what makes it a WoT title. We have more info below, as they'll be testing the new system soon!

World of Tanks Blitz – Reforged Update

For over a decade, World of Tanks Blitz has set the standard for fun and engaging tank warfare, uniting over 180 million players worldwide, more than 500 historical and fictional tanks, 11 game modes, and 30+ maps. The Reforged Update brings into the game the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 visuals, enhanced physics, redesigned progression and Commander systems, and more.

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5: The tools available in the Unreal Engine 5 will accelerate development, enhance gameplay, and enable a visual blend of realism and fantasy.

realism and fantasy. Revamped Physics and Graphics: Stunning visuals offer detailed and vibrant tanks , dynamic lighting, impressive particle effects, and more realistic tank movements.

, dynamic lighting, impressive particle effects, and more realistic movements. New Commanders: A redesigned Commander system introduces a variety of new crew leaders with unique backstories and abilities.

new crew leaders with unique backstories and abilities. New ' Tanks Sets' System: A streamlined progression system that organizes vehicles into themed groups, making it easier and more enjoyable to expand a collection.

Sets' System: A streamlined progression system that organizes vehicles into themed groups, making it easier and more enjoyable to expand a collection. Revitalized Maps: Beloved battlegrounds are reborn with advanced visuals, weather effects, and refined map layouts for more immersion and more strategy.

All player progress and previously acquired assets will remain unaffected, ensuring a seamless transition into this exciting new chapter for World of Tanks Blitz. The first Ultra Test, which will allow participants to experience the update before its wide launch, is set to begin on January 24, with additional tests planned for later.

