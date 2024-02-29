Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

World Of Tanks Launches Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Pass

Wargaming has released a brand new Battle Pass for World Of Tanks, as the game getting new content featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Article Summary World Of Tanks and Nickelodeon launch TMNT Battle Pass with limited-time content.

Three unique tanks include Party Wagon, Shred Tread, and Technodrome designs.

Exclusive rewards feature TMNT characters and themed items with new voiceovers.

Special Prime Gaming bundle available March 19 with exclusive Splinter Commander.

Wargaming has partnered up with Nickelodeon to offer a brand new World Of Tanks Battle Pass, as this one features the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The pass will offer up three different tanks for you to roam in. One called the Party Wagon is designed to be a tank version of the turtle's van; one called the Shred Tread to mimic Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady; and the Technodrome tank takes after its namesake. The pass will also come with a number of other cosmetics and features for a limited time that you can add to your copy of the game. We have more details below, as this pass will run from March 6 until June 7.

World of Tanks – TMNT Battle Pass

As tankers play through the Season, they will be able to grab themed rewards inspired by the TMNT saga, including exclusive progressive styles, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team, truly ace reporter April O'Neil and their antagonists Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang as crew members—all of them with unique voiceovers.

The core vehicles of this shell-shocking Season will undergo a radical transformation, adopting a Turtle-rific look: the BZ-75 tank will acquire a distinctive "Shred Tread" progressive 3D style, the Manticore tank will showcase a "Technodrome" progressive 3D style, and the TVP T 50/51 tank will flaunt a "Party Wagon" progressive 3D style. There will also be special bundles available for this Battle Pass. One of them featuring a bravehearted reporter, April O'Neil, as a crew member with unique voiceover. This bundle gives access to a series of special missions awarding the amazing "Turtle Power!" progressive 2D style and other valuable in-game goodies. On top of that, starting March 19th, Prime Gaming members can claim an exclusive package featuring Splinter Commander, a unique 2D tank style, a thematic decal, and a special medal.

