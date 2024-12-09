Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: jason statham

World Of Tanks Releases Holiday Ops 2025 Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for World Of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 event, as players can take part in the festivities right now

Article Summary Jason Statham stars in World Of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 as the event ambassador.

Holiday Ops 2025 features festive battle missions and special assignments for rewards.

Players receive a free T3E2 Medium Tank and can recruit Statham as a tank commander.

Earn celebrity-inspired rewards and experience a new Holiday Village environment.

Wargaming released a new trailer this morning for World of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 event, featuring actor Jason Statham as the game's ambassador for the event. This is a launch trailer for the content, which is kind of silly since the content technically came out on December 6, but hey, they really feel like promoting it. Enjoy the trailer here as the event rungs until January 13, 2025.

World of Tanks – Holiday Ops 2025

Known for his iconic roles in blockbuster films like The Meg, The Transporter, the Fast & Furious franchise, and more, Statham will bring his rugged persona and sharp one-liners to this most anticipated World of Tanks event, delivering cheer and the biggest gifts for tankers around the globe. This year promises a Holiday Ops experience like never before, featuring the newly updated and beloved festive hangar where players will be given special assignments and battle missions to earn rewards from Jason Statham himself.

This traditional and festive extravaganza—running till January 13—promises intense action, fantastic gifts, and prized in-game rewards. Delivering the season's excitement is the incredible guest star: the world-famous actor Jason Statham. Players will enjoy an entirely new Holiday Village—a snow-covered wonderland with an icebreaker ship, charming bridges and a towering lighthouse. Upon entering it, tankers will receive their first gift: the T3E2 Medium Tank, a Tier III Premium American tank with a fully trained crew and a garage slot.

Jason Statham will wait in the Headquarters to give special assignments and battle missions. Known for his unmatched charisma, he spices things up and takes the event to the next level. Upon completion, tankers will unlock celebrity-inspired rewards, including three distinctive 2D styles, custom decals and inscriptions. Players can also recruit Jason Statham as a tank commander, featuring his unmistakable voice and commanding presence. For collectors, the ultimate prize is the British Steel 3D style for the Tier X medium Centurion Action X tank—a perfect blend of toughness and class.

