World Of Tanks To Launch Its Own The Walking Dead Crossover

World Of Tanks is launching its own crossover with The Walking Dead this week after World Of Tanks Blitz did one in October

Article Summary World Of Tanks teams up with The Walking Dead for a crossover event running November 6-17.

Play as iconic characters like Rick Grimes, Negan, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and The Governor in-game.

Unlock a custom H3 tank styled with barbed wire, chain-link fencing, and iconic show references.

Collect exclusive decals, voiceovers, and 3D attachments inspired by The Walking Dead universe.

Wargaming has partnered with AMC for their next crossover event in World of Tanks, as The Walking Dead makes an appearance in the game. Honestly, we're surprised it's happening in November and not back in October, alongside the World of Tanks Blitz event that just occurred with the franchise, but it looks like they didn't want them to run together. As you may suspect, you'll see five fan-favorite characters from the series as crew members to play from November 6-17, with rewards that include a custom H3 tank. We have more details about what to expect from the team below.

World Of Tanks x The Walking Dead

Five legendary survivors await tank commanders ready to face chaos: the steadfast leader Rick Grimes, and the ruthless Savior Negan, both available with zero perks through the Chapter Progression. Three more can be unlocked in bundles: the sharp-eyed survivalist Daryl Dixon, the fierce warrior Michonne, and the manipulative tyrant, The Governor. These warriors of the wasteland bring their tenacious spirit to any tank crew and come with custom voiceovers, with The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus voicing his legendary character, Daryl Dixon.

The Battle Pass Special: The Walking Dead features the perfect tank to plow through the dangers of this deadly new world – the H3, wrapped in its threatening "No Sanctuary" 3D Style. The H3 was built to strike fear as it rolls onto the battlefield, with its worn and weathered exterior covered with wire mesh, chain-link fencing, and barbed wire for added menace. On closer inspection, players will notice the tank is filled with signature items from the series, including Daryl's motorcycle and crossbow, Negan's bat, "Lucille," Michonne's katana, and Rick's sheriff's hat.

To truly own the apocalyptic battlefield, players can outfit their vehicles with a collection of The Walking Dead-themed decals, inscriptions, and 3D attachments — each one a relic of survival from a world long gone. Among them is the "Walker Bait System," echoing the tactics of survivors who used music and noise to lure or redirect the dead; the "Saviors' Machine Gun," marked by a scratched-in "Saviors" tag and wrapped in Negan's iconic red scarf; and many more, each telling its own story from the apocalypse. All these 3D attachments can be mounted on a wide range of vehicles.

