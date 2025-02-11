Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft Announces The War Within Undermine(d)

World Of Warcraft announces the next event coming to the game, as The War Within Undermine(d) will arrive before month's end

Article Summary Explore Undermine and unite goblin cartels to halt Gallywix's plans in WoW's 11.1 update.

Embark on epic encounters with a new raid, dungeon, and PvP arena, thrilling adventurers in WoW.

Drive the G-99 Breakneck hot rod and experience dynamic travel in Azeroth's bustling streets.

Delve into goblin culture, new abilities, and exclusive rewards in World of Warcraft's latest chapter.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next event happening in World Of Warcraft as they revealed The War Within Undermine(d) drops later this month. The 11.1 content update for the game brings with it the completion of regional maintenance, which will start in North America on February 25. As part of this, you'll be thrown into the goblin capital of Undermine, which has been transformed into a vibrant and chaotic hub, setting the stage for the continuation of The War Within story. We have snippets from their latest blog below, along with a few dev notes of the content to come.

World Of Warcraft – The War Within Undermine(d)

The Plunderstorm is nearing its end. Players have until the launch of the content update to dive back into the fray before the storm passes once more. Spend your well-earned Plunder in the new Plunderstore for great new rewards, test your mettle with new spells at your fingertips, explore new points of interest on the map, and more! Each match is 10-15 minutes long and has 60 players per match, with the winner being the last one standing. Level up and acquire new abilities and spells by killing creatures and enemies, looting chests, and avoiding the encroaching storm.

As the adventure continues in The War Within, travel deep into the capital of the goblin's trade empire—Undermine. Continue the pursuit of Xal'atath and confront Gallywix's forces in the sprawling city streets of a city suffering from the conflict between the four major Cartels—Bilgewater, Blackwater, Steamwheedle, and Venture Co. While in Undermine, learn more about goblin culture and society, what's important to them, the problems they are trying to solve, everything that makes them truly unique, and what they're capable of as a society. We'll dig deeper beyond their humor and explosions, though there will still be explosions and a LOT of mayhem to be found.

The War Within's Next Chapter : Unite goblin cartels to stop Gallywix and uncover his mysterious connection to Xal'atath.

: Unite goblin cartels to stop Gallywix and uncover his mysterious connection to Xal'atath. Dynamic Travel with D.R.I.V.E. : Introducing the G-99 Breakneck , a customizable hot rod designed for high-speed street domination.

: Introducing the , a customizable hot rod designed for high-speed street domination. Liberation of Undermine : A chaotic 8-boss raid leading players through the streets of Undermine culminating in an epic showdown at Gallywix's headquarters.

: A chaotic 8-boss raid leading players through the streets of Undermine culminating in an epic showdown at Gallywix's headquarters. Operation: Floodgate : A 4-boss dungeon where you'll race against time to prevent a catastrophic dam collapse within the Ringing Deeps.

: A 4-boss dungeon where you'll race against time to prevent a catastrophic dam collapse within the Ringing Deeps. New Delves : Explore Excavation Site 9 and Sidestreet Sluice , plus updated variants for existing delves alongside Brann Bronzebeard who gains a new tank specialization.

: Explore and , plus updated variants for existing delves alongside Brann Bronzebeard who gains a new tank specialization. PvP Arena – Cage of Carnage : Prove your mettle in a confined, trap-laden combat zone.

: Prove your mettle in a confined, trap-laden combat zone. Goblin Cartel Dynamics : Align with one of four cartels—Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, or Venture Company—for unique weekly experiences.

: Align with one of four cartels—Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, or Venture Company—for unique weekly experiences. Rewards and more: New raid-tier sets, Mythic+ dungeon rotation updates, and more await with (mother)loads of new rewards!

