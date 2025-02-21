Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Mists of Pandaria, World of Warcraft: Classic

World of Warcraft Classic Reveals Mists of Pandaria Expansion

World of Warcraft Classic has revealed the next expansion on the way later this year, as Mists of Pandaria will arrive in August

Blizzard Entertainment has dropped early details for the next expansion coming to World of Warcraft Classic, as Mists of Pandaria will arrive this August. As the name suggests, the content will take you back to the continent of Pandaria, as if it had just been launched, with a couple of different packs you can choose from depending on how much money you feel like sinking into your account. We have more details below as it will arrive on August 31, 2025.

World of Warcraft Classic – Mists of Pandaria

Return to the mystic lands of Pandaria—a world shrouded in fog and mystery. This ancient realm, untouched by time and war, is returning in World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic with a renewed sense of wonder and adventure, inviting you to lose yourself again in its lush forests, cloud-ringed mountains, and timeless secrets. Home to the enigmatic Pandaren and the stalwart Monks—Pandaria has reemerged into a world on the brink of war, just as the forces of the Alliance and Horde draw closer to a conflict threatening to consume all. Step through the magical mists surrounding Pandaria and embrace the power of the Sha with optional Sha-Infused Epic and Heroic Packs to warp your experience with a themed bundle of new items and bonuses. Both packs come with mounts, pets, toys, and transmog sets.

Sha-Infused Heroic Pack, which includes: Sha-Warped Cloud Serpent (Flying Mount) Sha-Warped Riding Tiger (Ground Mount) Merriment Pet for Modern WoW Players/Joyous Pet for WoW Classic Players Ensemble: Stormstout's Sha-Warped Collection (transmog) Sha-Warped Tea Set (toy) Items named "Sha-Warped" are available for modern WoW players while WoW Classic players will receive an equivalent item named "Sha-Touched"

Sha-Infused Epic Pack, which includes All Heroic Pack Items Level 85 Character Boost (Not available for new Pandaren characters but is available for new non-Pandaren monk class characters) 30 Days of Game Time

Standalone Level 85 Character Boost (Not available for new Pandaren characters but is available for new non-Pandaren monk class characters )

