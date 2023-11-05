Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: warcraft, World of Warcraft: Classic

World Of Warcraft Classic Reveals New Season & Expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed two new additions coming to World Of Warcraft Classic with a new season and the next expansion.

Article Summary Blizzard announces new "Season of Discovery" and "Cataclysm Classic" for World Of Warcraft Classic.

"Season of Discovery" brings new features such as runes, increment level caps, and world PvP events.

"Cataclysm Classic" expansion set to change Azeroth's landscapes, introduces Worgen & Goblin races, Archaeology, and more in 2024.

Optional game bundles now available to commemorate the return of Deathwing, starting at $30 USD.

During BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard Entertainment revealed two new additions coming to World Of Warcraft Classic over the next few months. The first was the reveal of a new season as they'll release the Season of Discovery. The content from the season will launch on November 30 and bring with it a few new additions, including Runes and world events. Meanwhile, sometime in 2024, the inevitable will happen as Cataclysm Classic will be added to the game. While not surprising, as it is basically the next major expansion in line from the original run, it's also one of the most hated by players. So to say that this next addition will have a few mixed feelings is an understatement. We have details of both for you below.

World Of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery, accessible on the Classic Era realms, will come loaded with new features and unique rulesets that include:

Runes: Throughout the world, players will need to discover special runes that will provide access to new abilities, some that have never been available to classes in WoW Classic.

Throughout the world, players will need to discover special runes that will provide access to new abilities, some that have never been available to classes in WoW Classic. Rune-Engraving: Players will be able to apply a limited number of runes via rune-engraving, which also allows players to swap out abilities when not in combat to encourage experimentation.

Players will be able to apply a limited number of runes via rune-engraving, which also allows players to swap out abilities when not in combat to encourage experimentation. Incremental Level Cap Increases: Season of Discovery will start with a cap of level 25 and will be increased over time to offer a more progressive endgame experience at each level band.

Season of Discovery will start with a cap of level 25 and will be increased over time to offer a more progressive endgame experience at each level band. Classic Dungeons Reimagined: Each phase's level cap will provide new content for players to experience, starting with the level 25 Blackfathom Deeps 10-man raid: formerly a level-up 5-player dungeon, it has been reworked with redesigned boss encounters to offer exciting challenges that will put players' builds to the test.

Each phase's level cap will provide new content for players to experience, starting with the level 25 Blackfathom Deeps 10-man raid: formerly a level-up 5-player dungeon, it has been reworked with redesigned boss encounters to offer exciting challenges that will put players' builds to the test. World PvP Events: In addition to new raids, each level band's cap zone will host some world PvP events for players to test their new abilities against others. The level 25 PvP zone to start will be in Ashenvale.

World Of Warcraft Classic: Cataclysm Classic

Deathwing the Destroyer will soon return to Azeroth, leaving a festering wound across the continents that will forever change the landscapes of the world. Cataclysm Classic will usher in a new era for WoW Classic with an improved leveling experience, a new dungeon difficulty system, and more! Cataclysm Classic will launch in 2024 and comes with a slew of new content and a few quality-of-life changes including:

New Level Cap : 85

: 85 New Races: Worgen & Goblin: Play as the enigmatic and fierce Worgen , cursed citizens of Gilneas who have tamed their wild instincts as they seek allies in the Alliance.

Play as the enigmatic and fierce , cursed citizens of Gilneas who have tamed their wild instincts as they seek allies in the Alliance. Aid the shipwrecked Bilgewater Cartel Goblins as they seen a new home in the Horde in the wake of Deathwing's destruction of their island nation.

as they seen a new home in the Horde in the wake of Deathwing's destruction of their island nation. New Profession: Archeology: Archaeology allows players to explore digsites across Azeroth to learn more about the history of the world's storied races while earning rewards in the process.

allows players to explore digsites across Azeroth to learn more about the history of the world's storied races while earning rewards in the process. A little bit of modernization : A limited number of features will be new to Cataclysm Classic that were not originally available when the expansion first launched in 2010:

: A limited number of features will be new to Cataclysm Classic that were not originally available when the expansion first launched in 2010: Increased and streamlined leveling : with a faster cadence for content updates, leveling speeds will be adjusted to give players the ability to jump into the new expansion quicker.

: with a faster cadence for content updates, leveling speeds will be adjusted to give players the ability to jump into the new expansion quicker. Expanded collections UI: first introduced in Wrath Classic, that will enable account-wide management of the new transmogrification system.

first introduced in Wrath Classic, that will enable account-wide management of the new transmogrification system. Dungeon difficulty modifiers : The Titan Rune dungeon system introduced in Wrath Classic will return to provide new challenges for dungeon runners.

: The Titan Rune dungeon system introduced in Wrath Classic will return to provide new challenges for dungeon runners. Optional bundles to celebrate Deathwing's return: Two new bundles will be available starting today for Classic players who wish to commemorate the return of the fallen Earth-warder:

Two new bundles will be available starting today for Classic players who wish to commemorate the return of the fallen Earth-warder: Blazing Heroic Pack, $30 USD : includes a flying Ragnaros mount and Lil' Wrathion pet, both usable in the modern game and Classic, and a twilight cultist transmog set and goblin town toy, both unique to Classic.

: includes a flying Ragnaros mount and Lil' Wrathion pet, both usable in the modern game and Classic, and a twilight cultist transmog set and goblin town toy, both unique to Classic. Blazing Epic Upgrade, $80 USD: all items included in the Heroic pack, plus a level 80 boost (with catch-up gear, bags, and a small amount of gold) and 30 days of game time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!