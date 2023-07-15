Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Dragonflight, warcraft

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals 10.1.7 Update

Blizzard dropped new details this week for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight's next update, as 10.1.7 is headed to public testing.

Blizzard Entertainment released new details this week for the next update to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as Fury Incarnate is on the way. You're going to be seeing more looms in the future as Update 10.1.7 will be headed to the PTR with a number of additions, including a "Heroic" difficulty mode that will test just how good you are at the game. We got more notes below, and you can find greater details in their latest blog.

CONTINUING STORY QUESTS AND CAMPAIGN PROLOGUE

The next chapters of ongoing stories will be available, teeing up what's coming later this year in update 10.2.

Players can also expect the next chapters of the Reforging Tyr questline.

Lastly, quests featuring the Bronze Dragonflight that aim to bring resolution to the flight's forays into the timeways during the events of Fractures in Time (10.1.5) will be playable!

DAWN OF THE INFINITE – HEROIC DIFFICULTY

The Infinite Dragonflight, longstanding enemies of the Bronze dragons, have worked hard to see their ultimate goal of triggering the transformation of Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond.

This eight-boss Mythic-only mega-dungeon will be split into two queueable Heroic-difficulty dungeons.

NEW PUBLIC OBJECTIVES: Dreamsurges

Various existing Dragonflight zones will become attuned to the Dream, causing all of the zone's rares and world quests to drop a special currency. This currency can be used to enable zone-wide buffs and trigger Waking Dream invasion events similar to Time Rifts.

Dream-empowered rares can also drop gear tokens (similar to the tokens dropped by rares on the Forbidden Reach), making them a great source for catch-up gear for alts or new and returning players.

NEW CUSTOMIZATIONS

A batch of new customizations will be available for players to try out, including: Heritage armor and associated unlock questlines for Night Elf and Forsaken. Along with new heritage armor, additional face and body tattoos will be available for Night Elf players, and new skin colors will be available for Forsaken players.



