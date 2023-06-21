Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Dragonflight, world of warcraft

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals New Fractures In Time Update

There's a new update coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight in July, as players will experience Fractures In Time with a new class.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details to the next update coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as Fractures In Time will be dropping on July 11th. We've now learned there will be a new class expansion, a new set of daily activities, a new class specialization, and a few other additions that will make the game pop in different ways. We have the details from the devs below, along with a short video going over some of what's to come.

New Class Specialization: Augmentation Evoker

A new World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight damage Evoker specialization has arrived! Augmentation Evokers focus the powers of the Bronze Dragonflight and the newly gained powers of the Black Dragonflight to aid their allies on the battlefield with various buffs sustained through damage done in combat, becoming WoW's first "support" specialization.

New Mega-Dungeon: Dawn of the Infinite

The Infinite Dragonflight, long-standing enemies of the Bronze dragons, have worked hard to see their ultimate goal of triggering the transformation of Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond. This eight-boss Mythic-only dungeon will take players across the timeways as they fight to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from succeeding while also coming face-to-face with the calculated Iridikron for the first time.

New Daily Activities: Time Rifts & Whelp Daycare

Time Rifts will appear in Thaldraszus in which players will need to ward off invading enemies from other timelines to earn epic rewards including alt catch-up gear, mounts, transmogs, pets and more.

will appear in Thaldraszus in which players will need to ward off invading enemies from other timelines to earn epic rewards including alt catch-up gear, mounts, transmogs, pets and more. Whelp Daycare allows players to lend aid to the whelpling nursery in Valdrakken, raising different whelps through various activities—including dragonriding—and earning more pets to add to their collection.

New Class Expansion: Warlocks

The Warlock class will become available to all remaining non-Dracthyr races, including Night Elves, Draenei, Pandaren, and Tauren.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Class Balance & Tuning

As with all updates, we'll have a new round of balance and tuning across the classes.

