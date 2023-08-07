Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Dragonflight, World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals New Fury Incarnate Update

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight has another new update coming in early September, as the team talks more about Fury Incarnate.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the next update coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight as Fury Incarnate (10.1.7) will arrive in September. The team released the new set of notes we have for you below, letting players know what their plans are for the remaining Incarnates, and Fyrakk in particular, as they are aiming to release this new set of additions and improvements on September 5th. No word on when they will hit the testing phase, but considering its less than a month off, next week sounds about right.

CONTINUING STORY QUESTS AND 10.2 CAMPAIGN PROLOGUE

The next chapters of ongoing stories will be available, teeing up what's coming later this year in update 10.2. Players can also expect the next chapters of the Reforging Tyr questline. Lastly, quests featuring the Bronze Dragonflight that aim to bring resolution to the flight's forays into the timeways during the events of Fractures in Time (10.1.5) will be playable!

DAWN OF THE INFINITE – HEROIC DIFFICULTY

This eight-boss Mythic-only mega-dungeon will be split into two queueable Heroic-difficulty dungeons.

NEW WORLD OF WARCRAFT CUSTOMIZATIONS

A batch of new customizations will be available for players to try out, including:

Heritage armor and associated unlock questlines for Night Elf and Forsaken .

and associated unlock questlines for and . Man'ari Eredar customizations will be unlockable for Draenei players with a special questline featuring Prophet Velen.

customizations will be unlockable for Draenei players with a special questline featuring Prophet Velen. Along with new heritage armor, additional face and body tattoos will be available for Night Elf players, and new skin colors will be available for Forsaken players.

NEW PUBLIC OBJECTIVES: Dreamsurges

Various existing Dragonflight zones will become attuned to the Dream, causing all of the zone's rares and world quests to drop a special currency. This currency can be used to enable zone-wide buffs and trigger Waking Dream invasion events similar to Time Rifts.

Dream-empowered rares can also drop bind-on-account gear tokens (similar to the tokens dropped by rares on the Forbidden Reach), making them a great source for catch-up gear for alts or new and returning players.

