World of Warcraft Launches 2024 Charity Pet Program

World of Warcraft has partnered with CureDuchenne for a special in-game pet pack where all proceeds will go toward the non-profit

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with CureDuchenne for their 2024 Charity Pet Program in World of Warcraft, in which they are now selling an in-game pet to go towards the organization. If you're not familiar with them, CureDuchenne is a global non-profit that delves into the research and care for individuals with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). This year, the team has released The Reven Pack, which will be available until January 7, 2025, at 10am PT. As you can see here, you'll get a small fox with his own custom gear, which will act the same way any pet does in WoW; only he'll also come with the added benefit of knowing you donated to a worthy cause. We have more info on the pack and the non-profit below.

World of Warcraft – The Reven Pack

The Reven Pack is inspired by the incredible story captured in The Remarkable Life of Ibelin documentary about Mats "Ibelin" Steen, a Norwegian World of Warcraft player who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. All proceeds from The Reven Pack sales will support CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit leader in treatment research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those affected by this progressive muscular disease. "Reven" means "the fox" in Norwegian, and this curious little companion can't wait to discover the secrets of Azeroth by your side, no matter if you journey through the depths of Khaz Algar in modern World of Warcraft or the shattered world of Cataclysm Classic. In addition, the pack also includes the Reven's Comfy Carrier for modern WoW—an adorable transmog backpack item with sleeping Reven.

CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is the global nonprofit leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease that affects about 300,000 individuals around the world. CureDuchenne accelerates research toward a cure for Duchenne by funding early-stage science with the goal of bringing treatments to everyone affected by Duchenne, no matter where they live, what language they speak, or their financial status. We also support families through education and outreach and improve standards of care for individuals worldwide with Duchenne, including those in underserved communities.

